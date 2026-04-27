Assam Election Results 2026: Counting on May 4 at 35 Centres

The wait is almost over for Assam's voters. With counting day just seven days away, the Election Commission of India has begun final preparations for May 4, when the results of the 2026 Assam Assembly Election will be declared.
Voting took place on April 9 in a single phase, with 722 candidates in the fray across the state's 126 assembly constituencies.
How Counting Will Work This Time
Counting will begin at 8 am on May 4 at 35 district headquarters across Assam.
This marks a shift from previous elections, when votes were also counted at sub-divisional headquarters. With the sub-division system since abolished, all counting will now be consolidated at the district level. Training for counting personnel is already underway.
Also Read: Assam Assembly Election 2026 Records Highest-Ever Voter Turnout at 85.91%, Says Election Commission of India
A Record Turnout
The April 9 vote set a historic benchmark — an 85.91% voter turnout, the highest recorded in Assam since independence.
That figure surpasses the 81.8% turnout recorded in the 2021 Assembly election, which was held across three phases and saw 946 candidates contest. Of those, 680 candidates lost their security deposits.
What the 2021 Results Looked Like
The 2021 Assam Assembly Election returned the BJP-led NDA to power. The seat tally was: BJP 60, Congress 29, AIUDF 16, AGP 9, UPPL 6, BPF 4, CPI(M) 1, and one independent (Raijor Dal).
That result gives context to the competing claims being made ahead of May 4.
What the Parties Are Claiming
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has predicted that the NDA alliance will win around 100 seats this time — a significant jump from their 2021 tally.
The Congress-led opposition, however, is claiming it has the numbers to form the next government. Both sides are projecting confidence, though the ballot boxes will have the final word on May 4.