Assam Election Results 2026: Counting on May 4 at 35 Centres

The wait is almost over for Assam's voters. With counting day just seven days away, the Election Commission of India has begun final preparations for May 4, when the results of the 2026 Assam Assembly Election will be declared.

Voting took place on April 9 in a single phase, with 722 candidates in the fray across the state's 126 assembly constituencies.

How Counting Will Work This Time

Counting will begin at 8 am on May 4 at 35 district headquarters across Assam.

This marks a shift from previous elections, when votes were also counted at sub-divisional headquarters. With the sub-division system since abolished, all counting will now be consolidated at the district level. Training for counting personnel is already underway.

Also Read: Assam Assembly Election 2026 Records Highest-Ever Voter Turnout at 85.91%, Says Election Commission of India