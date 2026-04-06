Assam Election Seizures Cross Rs 97 Crore Ahead of April 9 Polls

Staff Reporter

Guwahati, April 6 — Enforcement agencies monitoring the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for the Assam Assembly Election 2026 have seized cash and materials worth a combined Rs 97 crore since operations began, according to data released by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday.

The seizures have been tracked through the Electronic Seizure Management System (ESMS), which was activated on February 26, 2026.

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