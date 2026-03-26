Assam Elections 2026: ECI Declares Dry Days From April 7 to April 9 and on Counting Day May 4

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has directed the Chief Secretary of Assam to declare dry days in the run-up to polling day, prohibiting the sale and service of alcohol across the state during specified periods.
The dry day window will be in effect from 5 pm on April 7 to 5 pm on April 9, covering the 48-hour period ending with the conclusion of polling. Counting day — May 4, 2026 — has also been declared a dry day.
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The directive draws on Section 135C of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which prohibits the sale, distribution, or gifting of any spirituous, fermented, or intoxicating liquor within a polling area during the 48 hours ending at the close of polling.
In line with this provision, the ECI has directed that dry days be formally declared and notified under the relevant state laws. The restriction will also apply on the date of any re-poll, if one is required.
The ECI has made clear that the restrictions apply broadly. Liquor shops, hotels, restaurants, clubs, and all other establishments that sell or serve alcohol will not be permitted to do so on the specified days — with no exceptions for any category of customer.
Non-proprietary clubs, star hotels, and establishments operating under different categories of liquor licences are also covered under the ban and will not be permitted to serve alcohol during this period.
Beyond commercial establishments, the Commission has directed that the storage of liquor by private individuals be curtailed during the dry day period as well.
Authorities have been instructed to vigorously enforce excise law restrictions on the storage of liquor in unlicensed premises during these days.