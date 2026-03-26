Assam Elections 2026: ECI Declares Dry Days From April 7 to April 9 and on Counting Day May 4

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has directed the Chief Secretary of Assam to declare dry days in the run-up to polling day, prohibiting the sale and service of alcohol across the state during specified periods.

The dry day window will be in effect from 5 pm on April 7 to 5 pm on April 9, covering the 48-hour period ending with the conclusion of polling. Counting day — May 4, 2026 — has also been declared a dry day.

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