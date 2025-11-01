Assam: Elephant safari fees hiked across all national parks and sanctuaries in state

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Assam government has increased the rates for elephant safaris across all national parks and sanctuaries in the state where the activity is available, with the new fares set to take effect from November 1, 2025. The hike in elephant safari fees was announced through a notification issued by the state Environment, Forest and Climate Change Department on October 30, 2025.

The decision was taken in partial modification of a notification issued ten years ago on October 31, 2015.

As per the revised rates, Indian tourists will now pay Rs 1,200 per seat per trip, hiked from the previous rate of Rs 750, while foreign tourists will be charged Rs 2,000, an increase from Rs 1,250.

The notification states that the revised fees will be applicable across all national parks and wildlife sanctuaries in the state where elephant safari services are available.

Officials said the hike was made in response to long-standing demands from elephant owners, who sought rate adjustments to cope with rising maintenance and operational costs.

The government's memo further directed the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, the Chief Wildlife Warden, and other senior officials to take necessary action to implement the revised fee structure.

The fresh hike, coming after the last one ten years ago, aims to adjust for inflation and support the upkeep of privately owned elephants involved in tourism and conservation activities, in line with the requests from elephant owners and safari operators.

