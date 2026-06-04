Assam Emerges as Powerhouse in Tea Auctions, Leading Nation in Prices and Production in 2024-25

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Assam tea has dominated the auctions in the country, fetching the highest prices for both CTC and Orthodox varieties in the financial year 2024-25.

This fact was reflected in the 71st Annual Report issued by the Tea Board, India. The report says the top 5 estate tea factories fetching the highest prices for CTC and Orthodox teas in auctions during 2024-25 belong to Assam. The top 5 estate tea factories fetching the highest prices for CTC tea in auctions are Gatoonga, Halmari, Hatimara, Mokrung and Doomur Dullung. Similarly, the top 5 estate tea factories that fetched the highest prices for orthodox tea in Indian auctions are also from Assam. The factories are from the tea estates of Halmari, Naharhabi, Doomni, Meleng and Towkok.

In the case of bought leaf factories, among the top 5 factories fetching the highest prices for CTC tea, four are from Assam. These are Real Assam Tea Industries, Jorbagh, Langto Tea Industry and Prabhumi. The fifth spot went to the bought leaf factory of Papum Pare of Arunachal Pradesh.

All the top 5 bought leaf factories that fetched the highest prices for orthodox tea in auctions are located in Assam. The factories are Rajajuli, Agnigarh Bio Plantations, Laxmi Tea Industries, Supreme, and Jaboka.

The report also states that 8 out of 11 mini tea factories set up by small tea growers in 2024-25 are in Assam.

Moreover, Assam is home to four of the top five tea estate factories that recorded the highest production during 2024-25. The four factories ranked 1, 2, 4 and 5 are Bokahola, Powai, Borsillah and Bateli in Assam. The third spot, however, went to Mayura of Tamil Nadu.

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