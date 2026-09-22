Assam Enters New Space-Tech Chapter as CM Lays Foundation for ISRO Radar Facility

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Assam today took its first major step into space technology with the foundation stone laying for ISRO's Advanced Radar Research Centre at Chandrapur. As a part of ISTRAC, this facility will strengthen India's ability to track objects in space and protect the country's vital space assets.

Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma today performed the Bhumi Pujan and laid the foundation stone of the ISTRAC Advanced Radar Research Facility (IARRF) at Chandrapur in the Kamrup Metropolitan district, in the presence of ISRO chairman Dr V Narayanan. The facility is being established under the ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

The establishment of the facility is expected to give a major impetus to the development of a space science and research ecosystem in Assam and the Northeast, while creating new opportunities for scientific research, innovation, skill development and collaboration between research institutions, universities and students.

On this occasion, the Secretary, Department of Space, Government of India, and ISRO Chairman Dr V. Narayanan said the facility would strengthen India's capabilities in space situational awareness and contribute to advanced scientific research.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Dr. Sarma said that the establishment of the facility marked a new chapter in Assam's association with India's space programme. He said that ISRO has proposed the establishment of advanced radar and research facilities in Assam to facilitate scientific studies relating to space and atmospheric phenomena. In response, the state government allotted around 200 bighas of land at the former Chandrapur Thermal Power Station site to ISRO. He said that the first radar for cloud research is expected to be installed by February next year, which would also enhance scientific understanding of weather and atmospheric phenomena relevant to Assam and the region.

Expressing hope that Chandrapur would gradually emerge as a prominent centre for space science, the Chief Minister said the state government would extend all necessary support for the expansion of ISRO's activities in Assam. He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ISRO Chairman Dr V. Narayanan and the scientists and officials of ISRO for bringing the project to Assam.

Stressing the importance of developing a strong scientific temperament among the younger generation, CM Dr Sarma said that the future of Assam's development would increasingly depend on science, technology and innovation. He said that the State Government would work towards connecting colleges and universities with institutions such as the IARRF and the Science City at Sonapur so that students get greater exposure to emerging fields, including space science, astronomy, atmospheric science and advanced technologies.

The Chief Minister also invited the ISRO Chairman to visit the Science City at Sonapur and urged ISRO to provide technical and scientific support to the facility to further strengthen its educational and outreach programmes. He said that the growing participation of young people and startups in India's space sector presents an opportunity for Assam to develop its own ecosystem of scientific research, innovation and entrepreneurship. Referring to the space-related activities at IIT Guwahati, he called for greater collaboration among academic institutions, research organisations, government agencies and industry.

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