Assam: Erosion hits Majuli again; Xatradhikar seeks special attention from Dispur

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Xatradhikar of Sri Sri Auniati Satra in Majuli today urged the state government to pay special attention to the erosion in the river island. Erosion by the Brahmaputra and other rivers in Majuli is an annual phenomenon, and this has been noticed occurring again in the past few days, with several families affected by this menace.

Talking to The Sentinel, Xatradhikar of Sri Sri Auniati Satra, Pitambar Dev Goswami, said, “The agriculturally rich Bhakat Sapori in Majuli is witnessing river erosion again. We have been asking the government to take permanent measures to check erosion in Majuli for some time now. But the people of Majuli are only seeing temporary measures being taken. The land area of Majuli has already shrunk a lot, and the land is being eroded again. As it is not possible to do construction work during this season, the government should prepare a roadmap for the permanent nature of protection work to be started immediately after the rainy season comes to an end. The work should be finished before the next monsoon season. The government should give special attention to the erosion problem in Majuli.”

Regarding the Jorhat-Majuli bridge over the Brahmaputra, the Xatradhikar said, “The people of Majuli are very unhappy that the work on the Jorhat-Majuli bridge has come to a halt for more than one month now. We have come to learn from the media that the Chief Minister has discussed the issue with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. Now, the people of Majuli want the work to resume immediately.”

Also Read: AASU Protests Across Assam Demanding National Status for Flood and Erosion Issues (sentinelassam.com)