AASU Protests Across Assam Demanding National Status for Flood and Erosion Issues

SIVASAGAR: In response to a call from the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), the Sivasagar District Students’ Union staged a protest on Friday, demanding that flood and erosion issues be declared as national problems and that a permanent solution be provided.

The demonstration commenced at the office of the Sivasagar District Students’ Union at Boarding Road. The AASU activists marched through key areas of the town, including Muktinath Chariali and Dolmukh Chariali, before concluding their rally back at the union’s office.

The protesters, led by key AASU members, including central executive member Samiran Phukan also called for compensation for those affected by recent floods and erosion.

LAKHIMPUR: In Lakhimpur district too, the AASU members took to the street with a protest rally in support of the demand. The rally started from the Swahid Bedi premises and it marched throughout the North Lakhimpur town. During the demonstration, the protesters shouted different slogans to declare the flood and erosion of Assam as national problem. While leading the rally Lakhimpur AASU general secretary-in charge Punamjyoti Buragohain said, “AASU has been demanding the Union Government to tag the flood and erosion of Assam as national problem and to compensate the affected people adequately. But the government concerned has not paid heed to the demand till date. In this regard, the Union government has cast a step-motherly look to the state. Special packages have been granted to Bihar and Andhra Pradesh for the same issue. But there is no special measure for Assam. It’s very unfortunate. The ministers of the Union Government have no time to visit the state during the flash flood situation. The Prime Minister and the Home Minister have enough time to visit the state in order to take part in the poll rallies. The Union government should compensate the flood affected people across the state and declare the flood and erosion of Assam as national problem at the earliest.” Lakhimpur AASU president-in charge Khirod Duworah also reiterated the same demand strongly. “Otherwise, we will initiate intensified stir in the upcoming days,” Khirod Duworah asserted.

TINSUKIA: The Tinsukia District Students’ Union (AASU) staged a massive protest rally at Thana Chariali Tinsukia on Friday demanding to declare flood and erosion in Assam and Tinsukia district in particular as a national problem.

Satya Borgohai and Pratim Neog, president and general secretary of TDSU contended that if the central government can announce crores of rupees for other states to solve the flood problems, why can’t it announce crores of rupees for flood-hit Assam? Such discrimination and injustice will not be tolerated and the ongoing democratic movement will continue till fulfilment of demands, said the leaders. The protest was attended by the Executive Member of the All Assam Students’ Union Samar Jyoti Gohain and the advisor of the Tinsukia District Students’ Union Dixit Bezbarua.

