Assam: Estimated cost is Rs 4617 crore for 121-km Guwahati Ring Road

NHAI divides project into three stretches

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: After much talk, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has come to the final stage for the construction of the proposed Guwahati Ring Road and floated tenders inviting bids. The proposed 121.432 km-ring road has an estimated project cost of Rs 4617.45 crore.

Earlier, the Government of India entrusted the construction of the Guwahati Ring Road to the NHAI, which divided the road project into three stretches after a long-drawn survey.

The proposed Guwahati Ring Road will comprise:

(1). Construction of a 55.54-km four-lane Greenfield Northern Guwahati Bypass from Baihata Chariali via Kurua, Chandrapur, to Sonapur (Section 1).

(2). Widening of the 7.763-km project from four-lane to six-lane from Jayanagar (Guwahati) underpass to Jorabat junction of NH-27 (Section 2).

(3). Improvement of 4/6-lane 58.129-km stretch of NH-27 from existing chainage km 1097+150 (old NH-31) to existing chainage km. 1124+514 (old NH-31), existing chainage km. 146+172 (old NH-37) to existing chainage km. 184+700 (old NH-37), excluding Section-2 (Section-3) in the state of Assam on a DBFOT (toll) basis (from Kamalpur in the Kamrup district to Sonapur Kapalkata in the Kamrup (M) district).

Since the proposed Ring Road is a crucial infrastructure project for the entire state, the state government has agreed to exempt the reimbursement of the state share of GST and forest royalty.

After the completion of the Guwahati Ring Road, traffic congestion in Guwahati will ease. Besides, people bound for upper Assam from the North Bank of the Brahmaputra, like Rangia, Nalbari, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Dhubri, etc., can bypass Guwahati city. They can follow the proposed four-lane route from Baihata Chariali via Kurua to Sonapur.

Also Read: Assam: Flood on National Highway-27 sparks outrage amid toll tax hike (sentinelassam.com)