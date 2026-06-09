Assam: European Union team visits semiconductor plant in Jagiroad, has first-hand insights

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MORIGAON/GUWAHATI: A high-level delegation from the European Union visited the Tata Electronics OSAT facility (Semiconductor) at Jagiroad in Morigaon district today.

The delegation was led by Hervé Delphin, Ambassador of the European Union to India, and Didier Vanderhasselt, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Belgium to India, along with other dignitaries from the EU.

Morigaon District Commissioner Anamika Tewari extended a warm welcome to the distinguished guests on their arrival and accompanied them during their visit to the facility. During the visit, the delegation gained first-hand insights into the development of the advanced electronics and semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem taking shape at Jagiroad.

The EU delegation will remain present in a workshop on three themes – Assam Rising: The Strategic Gateway to India’s Northeast; From Tea to Chips: Building Global Value Chains from Assam; and Assam 2035: A Shared Vision for Growth, Innovation and Sustainability – tomorrow.

After the workshop the delegation will have a bilateral meeting in the presence of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Delphin said that it was his third visit to Assam. “As the slogan says, ‘Gateway to Goodness. I really like this place. I look forward to the meetings we are going to have with the CM,” the EU ambassador said.

The visit will focus on value chains across sectors where Europe and Assam and the region as a whole share strong synergies, including renewable and green energy, sustainable urban infrastructure, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, semiconductors and electronics manufacturing, tea and agri-food processing, flavours and fragrances, and AYUSH.

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