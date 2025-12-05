Assam: Eviction Drive Clears 38 Bighas of Encroached Land in Rupahihat

Raha: The Nagaon district administration, in coordination with the police and forest department, launched a major eviction drive on Friday to clear 38 bighas of government and forest land encroached by illegal settlers in the Rupahihat area. The operation comes just days after a similar eviction was carried out in the Lutumari area on November 29.

According to official sources, the drive is being conducted at Bhakatgaon under Khatuwal Mouza, where large portions of forest land had been occupied for years. Authorities had earlier issued notices to over 100 families, directing them to vacate the land before the eviction began. Many of these families had started moving out in response to the notices.

A massive deployment of more than 1,000 police personnel, along with four bulldozers, has been stationed at the site to ensure that the operation proceeds smoothly and without disturbance. Officials confirmed that nearly 80 percent of the encroached land was vacated voluntarily by the residents, while the remaining families cleared out during the ongoing operation.

Senior officials from the district administration, police, and forest department are overseeing the eviction process on the ground. The authorities have stated that the drive aims to protect government and forest land from further encroachment and ensure its proper use as per official records.