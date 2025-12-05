Ranjeet Kumar Dass to Visit Barak Valley on Dec 6; Set to Attend Official Events

On Sunday morning, Das will travel to Hailakandi, where he is scheduled to visit the Algapur Development Block at 10 AM, followed by an inspection of the Katlicherra Block at 11 AM.

At 1 PM, he will chair a review meeting at the conference hall of the Hailakandi Deputy Commissioner’s office. Senior officials are expected to brief him on the district’s development progress, implementation of government schemes, and key challenges that require attention.

Later in the afternoon, the Minister will attend an organisational programme before leaving for Silchar around 4 PM. He will spend Sunday night in Silchar and return to Guwahati on Monday.District authorities have instructed all departments to keep the necessary.