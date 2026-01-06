Assam: Eviction Drive Conducted in Burhachapori Wildlife Sanctuary

A Correspondent

Tezpur: The tension was palpable on Monday as the Sonitpur district administration launched a large-scale eviction drive inside Burhachapori Wildlife Sanctuary, even as a section of alleged encroachers attempted to obstruct the operation, leading to heated confrontations with security and district administration officials.

The Sonitpur district administration deployed 36 excavators and 60 tractors with cutting machines, along with over 300 personnel, including police and forest department staff, to remove illegal settlements from protected forest land. District authorities said that eviction notices were served nearly a month ago, asking occupants to vacate the land voluntarily. However, with the notice period lapsing and the land still occupied, the administration moved in to clear nearly 830 hectares of land.

The operation targets hundreds of families who had encroached upon the sanctuary, officials said. Authorities stated that the eviction is part of an ongoing effort to reclaim forest land earmarked for compensatory afforestation and restore the ecological integrity of the wildlife reserve. Large stretches of cultivated land were cleared, destroying crops such as pumpkin, brinjal, cabbage, mustard, and other vegetables spread across hundreds of bighas.

A mosque at Arimari and Batoli Chars was demolished as part of the drive, even as some encroachers allegedly attempted to intimidate and drive away journalists amid heated verbal exchanges with the police and security forces deployed in the area. The situation remained tense for a while but was brought under control, allowing the eviction to continue.

