Assam exports first 20 MT consignment of organic honey from Baksa to USA

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The demand for agri-horti products organically grown in Assam is growing fast in the international market. Exports of various agri-horti products take place frequently from the state to other countries.

In a first of its kind (honey exports), an export consignment of a whopping 20 MT of honey produced in the Baksa district in the BTR was flagged off for the USA today. APEDA plays an important role in exporting organic products to other countries in Assam. A few days back, the state exported 20 MT of Assam’s joha rice to other countries.

According to official sources, in the past six years the exports of organic agro-horticultural products increased by 85 per cent. The state is focusing heavily on exporting organic agri-products, including specialized rice and spices, with support from APEDA. So far, Assam has exported lemons to London, pineapples to Dubai, ginger and turmeric to Switzerland, red ‘bao paddy’ to the USA, etc. Assam also exports agri-horticultural products within the country.

An agricultural official said, “Assam has immense potential for honey production owing to its rich biodiversity, abundant forest resources, and a long-standing tradition of beekeeping. The major honey-producing districts in the state include Baksa, Kokrajhar, Chirang, Udalguri and Tamulpur. Assam produced approximately 1,650 MT of honey during 2023-24. Honey from Baksa is under the one district, one product initiative, recognizing its strong potential for livelihood generations, value addition and export growth.”

On the benefits of the state for farmers from exports of organic products, the official said, “Such an initiative is expected to significantly benefit local beekeepers and farmers, with farmers receiving approximately 43 per cent higher price realization compared to prevailing local farmgate prices, thereby enhancing income opportunities and strengthening rural livelihoods in the region. However, the farmers need to meet the international quality standard and food safety requirements of their products.”

Assam exported agricultural products, including tea, worth around Rs 4,000 crore last year. The target is to raise exports of products worth up to Rs 10,000 crore. The organic production of agri-horti products in Assam has certain impediments, like high production costs, limited local markets, the lack of a testing facility for organic products in the state, etc. For testing, the products have to be sent to Kolkata before exports. The APEDA is ready to provide all logistic support for the setting of a testing centre in Guwahati if the government comes forward.

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