Waves of Tribute: Sudarsan Pattnaik’s Sand Art at Puri Beach Pays Tearful Tribute to Zubeen Garg

Renowned sand artist creates a moving sculpture calling for “Justice for Zubeen Garg,” uniting hearts across India in grief and hope.
Image of sand Sculpture at puri beach to pay tribute to the late Singer Zubeen Garg
Guwahati: The sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a touching sand sculpture at Puri Beach to pay tribute to the late Assamese music legend Zubeen Garg. The artwork carried a powerful message  “Justice for Zubeen Garg.”

Pattnaik said he made the sculpture to show his love and respect for Zubeen and to support the call for truth and justice. The artist shared that he believes the truth will come out and that Zubeen will get the justice he deserves.

Many people who visited Puri Beach stopped to look at the sculpture, take photos, and offer prayers. The image of Zubeen’s face made of sand moved everyone, reminding them of his beautiful voice and kind soul.

“Zubeen’s music will always live in our hearts,” Pattnaik said with emotion. “This is my small way of showing love and hope for justice.”

As the waves touched the sculpture, it became a symbol of faith, love, and unity  showing that art can speak for the people and keep memories alive forever.

