Waves of Tribute: Sudarsan Pattnaik’s Sand Art at Puri Beach Pays Tearful Tribute to Zubeen Garg

Guwahati: The sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a touching sand sculpture at Puri Beach to pay tribute to the late Assamese music legend Zubeen Garg. The artwork carried a powerful message “Justice for Zubeen Garg.”

Pattnaik said he made the sculpture to show his love and respect for Zubeen and to support the call for truth and justice. The artist shared that he believes the truth will come out and that Zubeen will get the justice he deserves.