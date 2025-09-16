Assam: Fake Bhupen Hazarika Stamp Goes Viral

Digboi MLA Suren Phukan of the BJP expressed concern over the matter, stating, "In observance of Bhupen Hazarika’s birth centenary, the Government of India has released a Rs100 commemorative coin to honor one of Assam’s most iconic figures, Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika. Circulating a fraudulent stamp in his name is deeply disrespectful. We must collectively work to curb the spread of such deceptive content."

Phukan’s concerns have been supported by the BJP Assam Pradesh unit, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) Assam, and prominent personalities such as Dilip Saikia, all urging the public to cross-check sources and avoid disseminating unverified information to combat misinformation.

Officials from both the Ministry of Finance and India Post have reaffirmed that only the officially documented coin and stamp, as listed on government websites, are to be considered genuine. This episode reflects the increasing threat posed by digital forgeries in misrepresenting cultural icons, prompting experts to encourage the public to trust only credible sources.