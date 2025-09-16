Assam: Fake Bhupen Hazarika Stamp Goes Viral

Guwahati: In a recent development of a misleading image of a counterfeit commemorative stamp featuring Bhupen Hazarika that has been making rounds on social media. The viral image, which falsely claims to depict an official stamp, has been confirmed as fake and unrelated to any legitimate issue. Authorities have issued a strong advisory on it.
Digboi MLA Suren Phukan of the BJP expressed concern over the matter, stating, "In observance of Bhupen Hazarika’s birth centenary, the Government of India has released a Rs100 commemorative coin to honor one of Assam’s most iconic figures, Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika. Circulating a fraudulent stamp in his name is deeply disrespectful. We must collectively work to curb the spread of such deceptive content."
Phukan’s concerns have been supported by the BJP Assam Pradesh unit, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) Assam, and prominent personalities such as Dilip Saikia, all urging the public to cross-check sources and avoid disseminating unverified information to combat misinformation.
Officials from both the Ministry of Finance and India Post have reaffirmed that only the officially documented coin and stamp, as listed on government websites, are to be considered genuine. This episode reflects the increasing threat posed by digital forgeries in misrepresenting cultural icons, prompting experts to encourage the public to trust only credible sources.
As Assam marks the 100th birth anniversary of Bhupen Hazarika, efforts remain centered on safeguarding his pristine legacy in the face of modern digital challenges.
In a touching homage to one of Assam’s most revered personalities, Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, the Government of India released a special Rs100 silver coin to commemorate his centenary. The coin was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a grand ceremony in Guwahati on September 13.
Hazarika, the legendary musician, lyricist, filmmaker, and cultural luminary, is remembered for timeless pieces such as “Bistirno Parore”, which continue to resonate across generations in India.
