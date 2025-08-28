Centre Announces ₹100 Commemorative Coin for Bhupen Hazarika; Assam CM Thanks PM Modi

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Centre announced the launch of a Rs 100 commemorative coin to celebrate the birth centenary of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika. CM Sarma shared the Gazette notification by the Union Ministry of Finance in a post on X.

"A timeless recognition for Dr Bhupen Hazarika. Glad to share the Ministry of Finance has issued the official gazette notification for the issuance of Rs 100 commemorative coin on the special occasion of the birth centenary of the Bharat Ratna," CM Sarma said.

"Gratitude to Adarniya Shri Narendra Modi ji for always giving Sudhakantha the due recognition he deserves and making his centenary celebrations even more special," he added.