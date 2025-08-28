Centre Announces ₹100 Commemorative Coin for Bhupen Hazarika; Assam CM Thanks PM Modi

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Centre announced the launch of a Rs 100 commemorative coin to celebrate the birth centenary of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika. CM Sarma shared the Gazette notification by the Union Ministry of Finance in a post on X.
"A timeless recognition for Dr Bhupen Hazarika. Glad to share the Ministry of Finance has issued the official gazette notification for the issuance of Rs 100 commemorative coin on the special occasion of the birth centenary of the Bharat Ratna," CM Sarma said.
"Gratitude to Adarniya Shri Narendra Modi ji for always giving Sudhakantha the due recognition he deserves and making his centenary celebrations even more special," he added.
PM Modi, who was scheduled to inaugurate the birth centenary celebrations of Hazarika on September 8 in Guwahati, has postponed his visit, and now he will participate in the events related to the celebrations on September 13.
Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the 113th episode of his monthly radio address, 'Mann Ki Baat', and said that he wished to extend his greetings to PM Modi for taking steps to empower the youth.
CM Sarma said, "I listened to PM Modi's Mann ki Baat in Jharkhand with my Adivasi brothers. It was a good feeling. PM Modi spoke about preserving the hoolock gibbon in Barekuri village in Tinsukia district."