Assam: Female voters outnumber males in 76 LACs, reveals draft roll

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Following the publication of draft electoral roll 2026 in Assam on December 27, after the house-to-house verification by Booth Level Officers (BLOs), it has emerged that the number of women electors in more than half of the Assembly constituencies is more than that of males.

Although the electoral roll is in the draft stage, it is expected that women electors will play a defining role in the next Assembly Election, due to be held towards the end of March and the first half of April, 2026.

There is a total of 126 Legislative Assembly Constituencies (LACs) in the state, and in 76 of these constituencies, women voters outnumber the men. Moreover, in the draft electoral roll in the state as a whole, the number of female voters is more than male voters. As per the draft electoral roll, the number of female voters currently stands at 1,26,28,662 against that of male voters, which is 1,25,72,583. Thus, women outnumber the men by 56,079 in the electoral roll. Moreover, the number of voters of the third gender is 379. The total number of voters in the draft roll is 2,52,01,624.

According to the draft electoral roll, female voters outnumber male voters in the LACs of Dotma, Kokrajhar, Baokhungri, Bilasipara, Goalpara West, Dudhnoi, Abhayapuri, Bongaigaon, Sidli-Chirang, Bijni, Boko-Chhaygaon, Palasbari, Hajo-Sualkuchi, Kamalpur, Dispur, Dimoria, New Guwahati, Guwahati Central, Jalukbari, Baksa, Goreswar, Bhergaon, Udalguri, Mazbat, Tangla, Jagiroad, Morigaon, Kaliabor, Barhampur, Nagaon-Batadraba, Raha, Barchalla, Tezpur, Rangapara, Naduar, Biswanath, Behali, Bihpuria, Rongonadi, Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Jonai, Doomdooma, Margherita, Digboi, Makum, Tinsukia, Chabua-Lahowal, Dibrugarh, Khowang, Duliajan, Tingkhong, Naharkatia, Sonari, Mahmora, Demow, Sivasagar, Nazira, Teok, Jorhat, Mariani, Titabor, Golaghat, Dergaon, Bokakhat, Khumtai, Sarupathar, Bokajan, Howraghat, Diphu, Amri, Haflong, Lakhipur, Udharbond, Silchar, and Dholai.

Currently, the process of filing claims and objections is going on, and it will be completed by January 22, 2026. After the disposal of all claims and objections, the final photo electoral roll will be published on February 10, 2026.

