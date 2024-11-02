Assam: Female voters outnumber males in 69 of 126 Legislative Assembly Constituencies

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The draft photo electoral roll in the state has thrown up an interesting statistic, according to which female electors outnumber male ones in 69 Legislative Assembly Constituencies (LACs) out of the total of 126 LACs. This means that female voters are more in number in more than half of the total LACs.

Following the direction of the Election Commission of India (ECI), the draft electoral roll was published by the state Election Department on October 29, 2024, with the qualifying date of January 1, 2025.

Females outnumber male voters in the LACs of Dotoma, Kokrajhar, and Baokhungri in the Kokrajhar district; Bilasipara in Dhubri district; Goalpara West, Goalpara East and Dudhnoi in Goalpara district; Abhayapuri and Bongaigaon in Bongaigaon district; Sidli Chirang in Chirang district; Boko Chaygaon, Palasbari, and Hajo Sualkuchi in Kamrup district; Dispur, Dimoria, New Guwahati, Guwahati Central and Jalukbari in the Kamrup (Metro) district; Baksa in Baksa district; Bhergaon, Udalguri, Mazbat and Tangla in Udalguri district; Morigaon in Morigaon district; Kaliabor, Barhampur, Nagaon Batadraba and Raha in Nagaon district; Barchalla, Tezpur, Rangapara, Naduar in Sonitpur district; Biswanath and Behali in Biswanath district; Bihpuria, Ronganadi and Lakhimpur in the Lakhimpur district; Dhemaji and Jonai in Dhemaji district; Doomdooma, Digboi, Makum and Tinsukia in Tinsukia district; Chabua-Lahowal, Dibrugarh, Khowang, Duliajan, Tingkhong and Naharkatia in Dibrugarh district; Sonari and Mahmora in Charaideo district; Demow, Sivasagar and Nazira in Sivasagar district; Teok, Jorhat, Mariani, and Titabor in the Jorhat district; Golaghat, Dergaon, Bokakhat, and Khumtai in the Golaghat district; Bokajan, Howraghat and Diphu in Karbi Anglong district; Haflong in Dima Hasao district; Lakhipur, Udharbond and Silchar in Cachar district.

Interestingly, female voters dominate in all five LACs in Kamrup (Metro) district, with 1,24,572 female voters against 1,18,625 males in Dispur; 1,11,507 females and 1,06,314 males in Dimoria; 1,00,085 females against 94,119 male voters in New Guwahati; 98,587 female voters against 97,239 male ones in Guwahati Central; and 1,06,427 females against 98,077 male voters in Jalukbari.

The claims and objections process for the draft photo electoral roll is currently going on, and the last date of filing claims and objections is November 28. The final photo electoral roll is scheduled to be published on January 6, 2025.

According to the draft photo electoral roll, the total electors in the state are 2,46,28,673. Of this, 1,23,16,951 are male voters, 1,23,11,334 are females, and 388 voters belong to the third gender.

