Assam Finance Minister Ajanta Neog Placed Supplementary Budget

Guwahati: State finance minister Ajanta Neog today placed the supplementary budget (Supplementary Demands for Grants and Supplementary Appropriation) for the financial year 2023-24 in the Assam Legislative Assembly, amounting to Rs 2397947.94 lakh (around Rs 23,979 crore)

The supplementary budget was placed in the House due to the state government's need for additional funds in the current financial year.

An additional amount of Rs 104.28 crore is required for payment of pending bill of advertisement in the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR). The amount is included in the supplementary budget.

Discussion on the supplementary budget is scheduled to be held later on in the budget session, which started on Monday.

