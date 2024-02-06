Budget Session: Assam Governor lauds government’s achievements

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Assam governor Gulab Chand Kataria said that the government has made remarkable achievements in the areas of anti-insurgency operations, crime and corruption reduction, prevention of child marriage, drug seizures, etc.

The Governor, while addressing the Budget session of the state Assembly today, talked about the achievements made through various schemes and projects of the state government. However, opposition members disrupted the proceedings by protesting against various issues, which forced the governor to cut short his speech.

Governor Kataria said, "In order to curb graft and corruption by public servants, 91 trap cases were carried out successfully, and 103 public servants have been arrested in the last calendar year. The Bureau of Investigation of Economic Offences (BIEO) has carried out numerous operations and registered cases related to GST fraud, bank fraud, NBFC misappropriations, etc. and has arrested 88 persons, including 25 public servants."

On the steps taken to curb child marriages, the governor said, "Special drives have been launched under relevant laws, and 5347 cases have been registered against 8800 accused, out of which more than 4407 persons have been arrested and sent to judicial custody. For the first time ever, an effort has been made to tackle this menace at the grassroots level."

He said, "Marking an end to decades of hostility, bloodshed, and militancy, a historic accord was signed with ULFA, setting the stage for a peaceful dialogue."

The government has notified the establishment of the state industrial security academy on the lines of the National Industrial Security Academy for imparting specialized training on industrial security among the personnel of AISF until the establishment of a dedicated state industrial security academy, he stated.

"The excise revenue in the state has increased by 30% compared to the previous year. During the current financial year, the excise department has been able to collect revenue of Rs 3371 crore," he further said.

Regarding the industrial development in the state, the governor said, "Assam has made significant strides in the ethanol sector, garnering investment intent from 15 private sector projects, with a substantial planned investment of Rs 1154 crore. The single window clearance portal under Ease of Doing Business has expanded to provide 228 services from 20 departments and 38 sub-departments. As of today, 17.92 lakh applications have been received online, and 99% stand disposed of as of today."

On the other hand, opposition leaders continued to raise their voices on various issues and displayed placards regarding CAA, OPS, haphazard eviction drives, etc. They also complained about the malfunction of the audio system in the assembly. The Speaker, Biswajit Daimary, asked the opposition members to take their seats without interfering.

Also Read: Assam Assembly budget session starts tomorrow in Guwahati