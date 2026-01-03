Assam: Financial assistance given to 620 Udaxin Bhakats of xatras

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A scheme which recognizes the spiritual, cultural and social contribution of Udaxin Bhakat of xatras was ceremonially launched today. In the first instance of its kind, the scheme will cover 620 Udaxin Bhakats from several districts. Each of these bhakats will get an amount of Rs 1,500 per month.

In the first phase of the scheme, a total of 620 Udaxin Bhakats have been covered, comprising 10 from Barpeta district, 8 each from Dhubri and Goalpara, 6 from Golaghat, 54 from Jorhat, 14 from Kamrup, 22 from Lakhimpur, 474 from Majuli, 7 from Nagaon, 6 from Nalbari, 5 from Sivasagar and 3 each from Sonitpur and Udalguri. Provisions have been made to include new Udaxin Bhakats joining xatras as well as those who may have been left out earlier.

Udaxin Bhakats are celibate monks who live in certain xatras (Vaishnavite monasteries) in Assam. They dedicate their lives to spiritual practice, study, and the preservation and performance of Xatriya art and culture, particularly through devotional music and dance. The defining characteristic of Udaxin Bhakats is their commitment to a lifelong celibate (ascetic) lifestyle. This contrasts with Bhakats in grihasti (householder) xatras, who are permitted to marry and have families.

At the ceremonial launch of the scheme in Dispur today, Xatradhikars and Bhakats from various districts also participated in the programme through video conferencing. An atmosphere of gravity prevailed, and an 83-year-old Udaxin Bhakat from Titabor said, “I could never imagine that someone would think about the Udaxin Bhakats. The land of the xatras had been encroached upon, and I never thought such lands would be freed from encroachments. At one time, the xatras became dilapidated and were in a pathetic condition. However, this government has freed xatra lands from encroachment and has injected new life into the xatras. From Dhubri to Sadiya, all xatras are now looking forward to a new era of development.”

During the formal launch of the scheme, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma handed over cheques to five Udaxin Bhakats. Handing over the cheques, the CM said the scheme has been introduced in recognition of the spiritual, cultural and social contributions of Udaxin Bhakats and with the objective of ensuring their welfare.

The CM said that Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva laid the foundation of the xatra institution to propagate Neo-Vaishnavism and nurture Assam’s religious and cultural life. He said the Vaishnavite movement led to the evolution of both xatra-centric and household ways of life, with Udaxin Satras following particularly strict discipline and celibate practices. He pointed out that many xatras in Assam are facing financial constraints due to a decline in public contributions and a reduction in traditional sources of revenue. To address these challenges and to ensure the protection and development of xatras, the state government has taken steps to constitute the Assam Satra Commission with financial powers. The Commission, he said, will be empowered to provide financial grants to xatras and to permit eviction in cases of encroachment on xatra land.

According to the report of the Assam Satra Land Review and Monitoring Commission, more than 15,288 bighas of xatra land across the state have been found to be under encroachment, with Barpeta district alone accounting for 7,137 bighas.

