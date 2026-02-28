Assam: First Level Checking of EVMs completed across the state

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: As part of the poll preparedness in the state, First Level Checking (FLC) of EVMs has been completed across the state, and those tested 'OK' have been kept in safe custody at the district level, as per the guidelines of the ECI.

The EVMs will be brought out for commissioning prior to the general election to the Assam Legislative Assembly.

Currently, there is a total of 31,486 polling stations in the state. Around 50,000 EVMs will be required for conducting the election. The ECI had provided 16,500 more EVMs for the smooth conduct of the polls, as per the requisition of the Election Department, Assam. FLC is mandatory whenever new machines enter the state. Now, the process of FLC for the additional machines is complete. The state was already in possession of a stock of EVMs. FLC for these machines was conducted earlier. Now, there are around 50,000 EVMs in hand.

Sources of the Election Department said that meetings with district commissioners, transport department officials and others regarding poll preparedness are going on.

There is speculation in many quarters that the election is likely to be announced by the mid-part of March. Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma has stated several times that the BJP wants the election to be held before Rongali Bihu. The 2021 general elections were conducted in three phases before Bihu.

