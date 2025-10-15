Top Headlines

Assam: #JusticeForZubeenGarg Crosses 1 Million Usages, Becomes Massive Online Movement

Started by actress Amrita Gogoi, the campaign gains momentum as family, fans, and celebrities unite to demand justice for the beloved Assamese singer.
Image of the hastag #justicefor Zubeen Garg
Guwahati : The hashtag #JusticeForZubeenGarg has taken social media by storm, crossing one million usages within days of its launch. The online movement, initiated by popular Assamese actress Amrita Gogoi, calls for justice for the state’s iconic singer Zubeen Garg, whose recent controversy has sparked widespread public outrage.

The campaign gained massive traction after Zubeen Garg’s wife Garima Garg and close relatives publicly expressed their support, urging fans to stand together for truth and fairness. Soon, thousands of admirers, artists, and public figures joined in, making it one of the most viral digital movements in the Northeast.

Fans have flooded social platforms with messages of love, solidarity, and demands for transparency regarding the issues surrounding the artist. Many have described the movement as a reflection of the deep emotional bond Assamese people share with Zubeen Garg, who has been a cultural icon for decades.

As the hashtag continues to trend nationwide, supporters hope the rising public attention will lead to a fair resolution and justice for the beloved singer.

