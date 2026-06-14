Assam: Five IAF Personnel Killed as AN-32 Transport Aircraft Crashes During Landing at Jorhat Airbase

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JORHAT: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has confirmed the loss of five personnel in the AN-32 aircraft accident at its Jorhat airbase in Assam and said a court of inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause of the crash on Saturday.

The aircraft met with an accident during a routine sortie at around 10 am, the IAF said. The incident occurred while the aircraft, AN-32, belonging to 43 Squadron, carrying cargo, was landing at the IAF’s airbase in the Rowriah area.

The deceased personnel are Squadron Leader Prashant Singh, Flight Lieutenant Shubham Kumar, Sergeant Jitendra Sharma, Agniveer Vayu Khemaram Kumawat and Agniveer Vayu Danish Alam. Emergency response teams, including firefighting units, were deployed at the site immediately after the incident.

In an official statement on X, the IAF said, “The Indian Air Force (IAF) deeply regrets the loss of five personnel in the An-32 accident at Jorhat, Assam. Squadron Leader Prashant Singh, Flt Lt Shubham Kumar, Sgt Jitendra Sharma, Agniveervayu Khemaram Kumawat and Agniveervayu Danish Alam made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.

IAF extends its deepest condolences to the bereaved families and stands firmly with them in this hour of grief.”

The IAF had ordered a court of inquiry after the transport aircraft met with the accident.

Confirming the development, the IAF said in a post on X, “An IAF An-32 aircraft met with an accident today while landing at Jorhat. A court of inquiry is being constituted to ascertain the cause of the accident.”

Eyewitnesses reported hearing a loud explosion, followed by smoke engulfing the area.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his condolences for the five IAF personnel, who died in the tragic AN-32 plane crash at the Jorhat Air Force Station. In a post on X, CM Sarma said the Assam government is in touch with the concerned authorities and is ready to offer any support and assistance.

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