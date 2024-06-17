Assam: Flood fury still grips 93 villages in state

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The flood situation has again turned bad on the heels of the continuous rains hitting the state in the last few days. The floods had receded in many districts in the past week, but the increased rainfall has again resulted in some rivers running in spate and inundating several areas where people were starting to sigh in relief.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 93 villages in 7 districts are affected as of date. The districts are Baksa, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Dhemaji, Goalpara, Karimganj, and South Salmara, and a total of 5985 people are still affected. As of date, there are 3 relief camps operating in Karimganj district, with 930 inmates taking shelter there.

