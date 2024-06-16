Assam: State government gearing up for floods; CM chairs Kaziranga flood planning meet

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The state government is gearing up to tackle the approaching floods in the state, and advance preparations have already started. The DC offices have also been allocated funds so that they are ready to tackle any emerging situation in the flood season.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also held a meeting at Kaziranga today with the civil and police administration and Kaziranga authorities to ensure safety and security of the animals at the Kaziranga National Park (KNP) during the floods.

During the meeting, the CM said that three new commando battalions will be deployed in Kaziranga to ensure that no animal is killed in accidents while crossing the national highway and no poacher can kill the wild animals taking the opportunity of the flood situation. He also said that around 600 personnel of a new forest battalion will also be pressed in to service in KNP during the floods.

The CM also said that around 20 marine engine boats will be pressed in to service in Kaziranga to help the forest department to intensify its vigil in and around the park to thwart on the possible movements of the poachers.

Meanwhile, official sources said that around Rs 100 crore has been released in advance to the district administrations from the SDRF head for relief camps and relief materials in anticipation of the floods this year. The DCs have been instructed to submit proposals for funds to meet the requirements for immediate repairs in case of flood damage. The recent wave of floods had led to the deaths of 25 people and damage to roads, bridges, and other infrastructure in 13 districts affected by the floods. At present, two districts are still being affected by floods. These are Dhemaji and Karimganj, where around 29 villages are affected by flood waters as of today.

Official sources said that there is no dearth of funds under the SDRF head for relief and rehabilitation work in the event of floods. There is still Rs 1,500 crore available under the SDRF head from the financial year 2023-24. Another Rs 900 crore for the SDRF fund will be provided by the central government in this financial year. The state government is expecting the first installment of Rs 450 crore from the Centre by next month.

Sources said work on repairing damaged embankments and protection work to check erosion is ongoing. These are temporary works, as the permanent work will be started in September after the flood waters recede. Floods and erosion are the two major problems for the state. The total flood-prone areas in Assam are estimated to be around 31,500 square kilometres. Since 1950, a land area of 4.27 lakh hectares has been eroded in the state by floods.

