Assam: Second wave of floods is over; we’re alert for third wave, says CM

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: "The waters of the second wave of floods are receding fast, giving relief. However, we need to take this relief a temporary one as we have experienced facing the wrath of the third wave of floods in the state, for which we need to get ready," said Chief Minister Himanta Biwa Sarma.

The Chief Minister said, "The situation is getting better with each passing day, and we aim to complete a substantial segment of relief work by August 15."

Ministers and officials have been assessing the flood damage in the state. The government is also trying its best to release the damage compensation amount by August 15.

The death toll was 83 until July 10, and no report of deaths due to floods was received today. However, even now, around 14 lakh people in 2,545 villages have been affected. Around 41,000 inmates are still staying in relief camps.

Though the flood water receded, many of the affected people cannot leave their relief camps as some of them lost their dwelling structures, some of the houses are filled with silt, etc. This wave of floods damaged 98 kutcha houses, 13 pucca houses, partially damaged 345 kutcha houses, and 18 pucca houses, besides fully damaging 517 huts.

Now the government has shifted its thrust to post-flood hygiene to protect the affected people from diseases.

