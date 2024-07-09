Assam Floods: 123 hog deer drown in Kaziranga National Park

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A total of 123 hog deer died in the floods at Kaziranga National Park. Of these, 104 died of drowning, 17 died while getting care and two after being hit by vehicles while crossing the national highway, 18 are still under treatment after being rescued. Six rhinos also died after drowning in flood waters, along with two Sambar deer.137 wildlife in total died in the second wave of floods in KNP.

