Staff Reporter

Guwahati: With 5 more deaths in the last 24 hours, the death toll in Assam floods reached 84, one each in Dhemaji, Cachar, South Salmara, Dhubri, and Dibrugarh districts. The flood situation improved in many places as flood waters receded. However, a population of 14 lakhs in 2580 villages in 27 districts continued to reel under the floods.

