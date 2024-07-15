Assam floods: 93 death toll reported in state

Guwahati: With two more deaths reported in last 24 hours, the cumulative death toll in the state's floods increased to 93. A total of 1342 villages remained affected in 18 districts of Cachar, Nalbari, Kamrup, Golaghat, Morigaon, Chirang, Dibrugarh, Dhubri, Goalpara, Nagaon, Karimganj, Kamrup (M), Dhemaji, Majuli, Darrang, Sivasagar, Jorhat, and Biswanath. As per a CWC bulletin, the rivers flowing above danger level on Sunday were the Brahmaputra at Neamatighat, Tezpur, and Dhubri; Burhidihing at Chenimari (Khowang); and Disang at Nanglamuraghat.

