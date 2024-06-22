Assam Floods Claim Another Life, 27 Dead and One Missing as 1325 Villages Remain Affected

Guwahati: There has been no let-up in the flood situation in the state, with one more death and another missing person reported in the floods. With this, the total number of deaths owing to floods has risen to 27. According to official data, the Kopili, Barak, and Kushiyara are glowing above the danger level. 1325 villages in 19 districts are still affected. The death of one person was reported from Udalguri district, while the missing person is from Barpeta.

