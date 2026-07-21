Assam Floods: CM Oversees Relief as Rivers Cross Danger Mark and Forces Intensify Rescue Efforts

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Dispur is closely monitoring the flood situation and rendering all necessary assistance. Already, the state government has enlisted the help of the army, air force and NDRF in rescue operations.

Regarding the present situation, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "We have adopted a whole-of-government approach to deal with the current flood situation. Team Assam is on the ground to ensure relief and rehabilitation efforts. I have asked all MPs and MLAs of the flood-affected districts to be on the ground and closely monitor the situation."

Due to unprecedented rainfall in Upper Assam, the Jhanji, Dikhow and Disang rivers are flowing above the danger level. Relief teams on the ground are adopting all measures to fortify embankments and put additional defensive layers using sandbags, controlled piping, etc., to safeguard lives and property.

The Chief Minister also said, "The safety of the people is our utmost priority, and I am personally monitoring the situation to ensure that all required relief and rehabilitation efforts are reaching them on time. All departments and officials will be on the ground until the situation normalises. I'm in constant touch with all public representatives and have assured all possible assistance from the Government of Assam to deal with this situation. We're reinforcing our efforts to shift people to safer places and provide them with all necessary support."

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