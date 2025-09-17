Assam: Floods Return To Bokakhat, Worse Than Before

Golaghat: Several villages across the Bokakhat, Namuligarh, and Khumtai constituencies have been severely affected by devastating floods following days of relentless rainfall and the release of water from the NIPCO hydropower project. The floodwaters have submerged farms, homes, and educational institutions, leaving thousands displaced and disoriented.
Among the worst-hit areas are West Dhodang, Dhodang, Barpak, Nagabali, and Chinakan Baraikhua, where large tracts of agricultural land have been destroyed. Locals report that they have not witnessed such intense flooding during the Bhado month in over 15 years.
"The Dhansiri river has taken a terrible turn. NIPCO has opened the floodgates for its own interest, while the administration remains absent," a flood victim said.
In Morang, the Dhansiri river’s overflowing banks have flooded homes, schools, and fields, compounding the crisis. Residents fear that the situation may worsen, as NIPCO has opened multiple gates of its dam project, further raising water levels.
Sources indicate that the flood damage is expected to exceed that of the flooding experienced just a month and a half ago. Victims have accused authorities of inaction and neglect, urging immediate intervention from the government and district administration.
With the agricultural backbone of the region severely hit, the long-term economic impact could be dire. Emergency relief, rescue operations, and long-term rehabilitation plans are now urgently needed to address this deepening crisis.
