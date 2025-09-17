Assam: Floods Return To Bokakhat, Worse Than Before

Among the worst-hit areas are West Dhodang, Dhodang, Barpak, Nagabali, and Chinakan Baraikhua, where large tracts of agricultural land have been destroyed. Locals report that they have not witnessed such intense flooding during the Bhado month in over 15 years.

"The Dhansiri river has taken a terrible turn. NIPCO has opened the floodgates for its own interest, while the administration remains absent," a flood victim said.

In Morang, the Dhansiri river’s overflowing banks have flooded homes, schools, and fields, compounding the crisis. Residents fear that the situation may worsen, as NIPCO has opened multiple gates of its dam project, further raising water levels.