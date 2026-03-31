Former Assam Gramin Bikash (AGV) Bank Branch Manager Kamaleswar Gayan passes away

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: Kamaleswar Gayan (80 years), a retired Branch Manager of Assam Gramin Bikash (AGV) Bank (formerly known as Lakhmi Gaonlia Bank), Charing branch, a resident of Gaurisagar Mitong Nakatani village, passed away on Sunday evening at Aditya Nursing Home, Dibrugarh, due to old-age-related ailments. He was 80.

He got superannuation on February 28, 2006, and was closely associated with the NGO, Krishak Nyas, as financial secretary after his retirement. For his sincere services, he was awarded the best bank manager award by the Government of Assam.

His demise was widely mourned in the entire Gaurisagar area. Before cremation, a shradhanjali function was held, where several organizations paid floral tributes to him. He is survived by 3 sons, one married daughter, and other relatives.

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