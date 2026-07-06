Assam forest department seizes illegal sand-laden tractor in Kokrajhar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: In a major enforcement drive against illegal forest-related activities, the Forest Department under the Haltugaon Division carried out intensive patrolling across Kokrajhar town on Friday, leading to the seizure of a tractor transporting sand without valid documents and the recovery of illegally made wooden furniture.

Sources from the forest department said the operation was conducted under the leadership of Pintu Sarkar, deputy ranger and in-charge depot officer, Kokrajhar, along with the staff of the forest depot office. The team began patrolling early in the morning to monitor illegal transportation of forest produce and other unlawful activities in and around Kokrajhar town.

During the operation, the patrol team intercepted a tractor carrying a load of sand at Rangalikhata, Kokrajhar. On inspection, the driver failed to produce a valid challan or any legal documents for transporting the sand. The forest department immediately seized the vehicle and brought it to the forest depot office, Kokrajhar, for further legal action in accordance with the applicable rules.

In the afternoon, the Kokrajhar Forest Depot staff joined hands with the Protection Squad of Bishmuri Range under the Haltugaon Forest Division to carry out another round of joint patrolling in different parts of Kokrajhar town. During the drive, the team recovered illegally manufactured wooden furniture, which is suspected to have been made from unauthorized timber. The recovered items were seized, and further investigation has been initiated to identify those involved in the illegal trade.

Forest officials said that the department has intensified surveillance and enforcement activities to prevent the illegal transportation of forest produce, the unauthorised timber trade, and other offences that affect forest resources. Regular patrolling, surprise inspections, and joint operations will continue in vulnerable areas to ensure strict compliance with forest laws.

The department has reiterated its commitment to maintaining a zero-tolerance policy against all forms of illegal forest-related activities. Officials warned that anyone found violating the law would face strict legal action.

Meanwhile, P. K. Bhuyan, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Haltugaon Division, Kokrajhar, is closely monitoring the ongoing enforcement drives and has directed field staff to strengthen vigilance across the division to curb illegal activities and protect forest resources.

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