Assam: Forest officials reclaim encroached land in Marakdola Reserve Forest

A Correspondent

DIMORIA: Acting on crucial information, forest officials from the Marakdola Forest Beat office, along with Sonapur Forest Range staff, reclaimed approximately 65 bighas of land following a tip-off about fresh encroachment within the Marakdola Reserve Forest.

As informed by the forest team, during patrolling they encountered fresh encroachment within the Marakdola Reserve Forest, discovering two newly constructed bamboo houses on the said land. The officials acted promptly, dismantling the illegal structures and restoring the land to its natural state.

Jayanta Kalita, Beat Officer of Marakdola Forest Beat, said, "The reclaimed land will now be monitored closely to prevent further illegal activities." Kalita further appealed to the public, urging them to report any suspicious activities within forest areas to aid in the protection and conservation of these vital natural resources.

Ongoing investigations aim to identify those responsible for the encroachment. Meanwhile, the forest department has called on local communities to support their efforts by staying vigilant and reporting any illicit activities.

