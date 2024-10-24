Assam: Four File Nominations for Bye-Poll in State

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Four candidates filed their nomination papers today for the byelection slated to be held on November 13, 2024. A prominent candidate among the four who filed nominations today is Diganta Ghatowar of the BJP from Behali.

The five LACs going to poll on November 13, 2024 are Dholai, Sidli, Bongaigaon, Behali, and Samaguri.

The last date for filing nominations is October 25, 2024. The counting of votes will be on November 23.

