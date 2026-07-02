Assam: Four injured in tiger attack at Lohore Chapori on Brahmaputra

A Correspondent

Bokakhat: Four residents of Lohore Chapori village, under the Dergaon Forest Range in the Bokakhat Legislative Assembly Constituency, were seriously injured after being attacked by a tiger on Tuesday morning.

Reports indicate that Memi Pao, a local woman, was tethering her cattle in a field near her house when the incident occurred. A large Royal Bengal tiger suddenly attacked her.

Hearing her cries for help, villagers Ashwini Pegu, Devaranjan Kaman, and Pepei Pegu rushed to rescue her but were also attacked by the tiger and sustained serious injuries.

Local residents rescued the critically injured victims after the tiger retreated and ferried them to Alami village in Bokakhat. A 108 ambulance then transported them to a hospital in critical condition. The incident has created widespread panic among the residents of Lohore Chapori.

On receiving information about the attack, the Numaligarh Forest Range Officer, along with a team of forest personnel, rushed to the village.

It is worth mentioning that wild animals such as rhinos, elephants, and tigers frequently stray into the Brahmaputra River islands from Kaziranga National Park, posing a serious threat to local residents.

The villagers of Lohore Chapori have appealed to the Forest Department to capture the tiger.

Also Read: BOKAKHAT: Tiger captured in Dhanbari after series of livestock attacks