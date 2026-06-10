BOKAKHAT: Tiger captured in Dhanbari after series of livestock attacks

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: A tiger that had created panic in Bamungaon of Dhanbari, Bokakhat, by repeatedly killing livestock was finally captured by the authorities of the Kaziranga National Park. The animal was trapped in an iron cage installed near the Dhansiri Eco Camp at Dhanbari Bamungaon on Sunday evening.

It may be recalled that over the past several weeks, the tiger had killed numerous cattle, buffaloes, and pigs belonging to locals. On the night of June 5, it entered the cowshed of Dhansiri Eco Camp and killed seven cattle in a single attack. Following the incident, a team led by the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of the Eastern Assam Wildlife Division, along with veterinarians, forest officials, and wildlife experts, launched an operation. After two days, the tiger was captured in the specially installed iron cage.

The captured tiger was taken to the Wildlife Rescue, Rehabilitation and Conservation Centre at Borjuri, Bokakhat, where it underwent a health examination.

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