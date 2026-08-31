Assam: Four Killed, Seven Injured in NH-27 Accident at Khetri

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Four passengers of a Guwahati-bound traveller (AS01 HC0716) from Nagaon lost control, crossed the divider and collided with a Nagaon-bound truck (AS07BC4271) from Guwahati at Tetelia Boragaon under the Khetri police station on the NH at 7:30 pm this evening. The four passengers of the traveller died on the spot, and seven others sustained serious injuries. Police personnel admitted the injured to the GMCH. Two of the four killed passengers have been identified as Ishwan Ali and Tafazul Ali of Kahikuchi, Jagiroad.

After the accident, the irate local people blocked the NH. The police brought the situation under control.

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