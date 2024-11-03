Assam: Four of Accused Sent to Judicial Custody in Online Trading Scam

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: CBI today refrained from seeking custody of one of the main accused, Bishal Phukan, at the special CBI court in Guwahati. Four of the accused-Bishal Phukan, Swapnanil Das, Ranjit Kakoti, and Abhijit Chanda-were produced before the special CBI court today after three days' custody. They were remanded by the court to judicial custody. They will be produced in court next on November 13.

Meanwhile, Guwahati Police continued to interrogate Dipankar Barman, the main accused in the DB Stock Broking scam. According to a source, he is likely to be questioned not only by the CBI as the SEBI and Income Tax officials are also picking up the trail of money. Hawala transactions and other aspects are being examined by the authorities. The source of the money invested in DB Stock by the investors may also come under the scanner. The police are drawing up a list of the investors, and they are also about to feel the heat, the source added.

According to a source, Barman had not really invested the money he took from investors. Instead, he only circulated the money, paying the earlier investors with the money from fresh investors. Police were surprised that Barman did not have a large bank balance or substantial assets, nor did he invest big amounts in trading. He used agents to entice new investors and ensured the money kept flowing in. His modus operandi has left the investigators in a tizzy, as nothing is clear at this point.

Meanwhile, the Hyderabad Police have arrested Vijji Jagadish Chandra Prasad, a manager at DB Stock located in Kukatpally. Prasad is accused of orchestrating an investment scam that allegedly defrauded numerous individuals of around Rs 7 crore.

Moreover, the six employees of DB Stock working in the Guwahati office of the company-receptionist Nitumoni Choudhury, Jintumoni Kalita, and Sujit Das of the account section, office assistant Puja Patel, Mahesh Razzak of the agreement section, and Nalbari branch manager Biswajit Barman- again underwent interrogation today. They were later allowed to go home.

