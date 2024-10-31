Assam: Online trading scam accused persons in CBI remand

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The eight accused persons in the online trading scam brought from Dibrugarh to Guwahati were produced at the CBI court here. The CBI took all eight accused—Bishal Phukan, Sumi Bora, Tarkik Bora, Amlan Bora, Ranjit Kakoti, Abhijit Chanda, Shubhan Jyoti Kurmi, and Chandan Nath—to central jail in Guwahati from Dibrugarh Central Jail on October 25.

The accused were accordingly produced at the CBI Court here and sent to three days in CBI custody.

On the other hand, Swapnanil Das was also produced before the CBI court and was remanded to three days of CBI custody. Das operated the Trading for a Living, which imparted classes on trading. Das was arrested in a case (no. 934/2024) filed at Dispur police station. The case was later handed over to the CBI.

Meanwhile, Guwahati Police produced the main accused in the DB Stock Broking scam, Dipankar Barman, before the court of the District and Sessions judge and he was remanded to seven days custody. According to sources, after being brought from Goa on Tuesday, high-ranking police officials questioned Barman at Panbazar police station. A large group of investors in DB Stock Broking were seen outside the police station. Assam DGP GP Singh has indicated that the investors are likely to get back their investments, or a portion of such investments, after completion of the investigation into the scam. This has brought some relief to the beleaguered investors. But how the investors will be repaid is a conundrum.

According to a source, Barman had not really invested the money he took from investors. Instead, he only circulated the money, paying the earlier investors with the money from fresh investors. Police were surprised that Barman did not have a large bank balance or substantial assets, nor did he invest big amounts in trading. He used agents to entice new investors and ensured the money kept on flowing in. His modus operandi has left the investigators into a tizzy, as nothing is clear at this point.

