Assam: Four Rohingyas Caught in Cachar After Illegal Border Crossing

A Correspondent

Silchar: Four more Rohingyas, including two women, were apprehended by local people of West Katigorah after they entered India illegally by passing over the unfenced Indo-Bangla border at Jalalpur. Earlier on January 1, nine Rohingyas were similarly detained by local residents at the same location.

The four Rohingya infiltrators apprehended on Thursday were handed over to Cachar police by the locals. Documents, including refugee cards, were seized from them. The Rohingyas admitted that they had illegally entered India and were heading to Delhi for jobs. They were found loitering on the street in the Supply Gate area in West Katigorah, waiting for the local touts that were to facilitate their onwards journey to Delhi, when the local residents noticed their suspicious movement. Upon being quizzed, they admitted to their offence.

Local residents alleged that a gang based in the Damcherra area was behind the illegal infiltration of the Rohingyas through the unfenced border in Katigorah. Surprisingly, despite regular apprehensions, district police had not yet been able to catch the local touts. A more surprising issue was that, despite much hullabaloo over Bangladeshi infiltration, the government had not been able to properly guard or seal the border.

