Assam: BJP wants to rope in both BPF and UPPL in BTR

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The BJP wants to move ahead with both BPF and UPPL in the BTR for the upcoming election in the state. The BJP, BPF and UPPL are allies in the state government, but in the BTR, the BPF and UPPL are rival political parties.

Talking to the media today, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "We are not concerned only about winning seats in BTR; we want peace to prevail. We're on good terms with everyone, and peace reigns in BTR. Whichever party wins in BTR, they will be in alliance with our party. It will be our endeavour to keep both BPF and UPPL in our fold. It is not that everything will happen as we desire, but we will keep to our expectation of taking them along with us in the coming election. We don't have any conflict with either of the parties. The political scenario in BTR will become clear before February 15."

There are currently 15 Legislative Assembly Constituencies (LACs) in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR)

