Assam: Freedom fighters’ SOS to Dispur on 78th Independence Day eve

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: On the eve of the 78th Independence Day, the freedom fighters of Assam have expressed consternation that the Assam Swatantrata Sainik Relief Rules, 1988, have not been amended for a long time now. Their assertion is that the amended Rules would have provided safeguards to freedom fighters and their families.

The freedom fighters in the state receive their pension benefits under the Assam Swatantrata Sainik Relief Rules, 1988. But they said that the Rules need to be amended to pave the way for the inclusion of families of freedom fighters.

Talking to The Sentinel, the general secretary of the Assam State Freedom Fighters' Association, Dwijendra Mohan Sarma, said, "At present, there are only 50 surviving freedom fighters in the state. Of the 50, around 35 are bed-ridden. Our senior-most living member, Khargeswar Gogoi of Jorhat district, has now reached 105 years of age. The age of our president, Purneswar Dowerah, of Sivasagar district, is 101 years. Each year, several of our members pass away. Maybe, a few years from now, there will be no living members left in our association."

"The present Assam Swatantrata Sainik Relief Rules, 1988, provide pensions to freedom fighters. After the death of the freedom fighter, his wife and unmarried daughter, if any, get the pension benefit. It is seen in most of the cases that after the death of the freedom fighter and his wife, the condition of the family becomes really bad as no benefits are provided by the government to the sons and grandchildren. We notice with great sadness that many of the kin of the freedom fighters have to survive by doing work as daily labourers, and some are forced to live in huts. In the freedom movement of 1942, a total of 32 people were martyred. Many family members of these martyrs are now living in pathetic conditions. A few years ago, we came to know that the family members of freedom fighters in several states were recognized and provided financial benefits. From that time on, we brought this to the notice of the Assam government several times and requested similar benefits for the family members of freedom fighters. We even met Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for the amendment of the 1988 Rules. He assured us that the matter would be looked into by Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary. But, on the eve of the 78th Independence Day, we say with great sadness that the Patowary has not met us face-to-face regarding this subject. If this is the attitude of the state government, we are sure that no freedom fighter worth the name will remain, neither physically nor in the minds of the people. If we are to remain in the public mind and have our contribution to the freedom movement remembered, the existing Rules have to be amended to include our family members," he added.

Sarma said this is an SOS to the government to include their suggestions while amending the Assam Swatantrata Sainik Relief Rules, 1988. Only this will save the family members of the freedom fighters, he asserted.

