Assam: Fresh encroachments taking place in Chirang reserve forest in Kokrajhar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: At a time when officers and officials are busy with the ensuing parliamentary elections and the Model Code of Conduct in force, a section of people coming from various places have been destroying reserve forest by encroaching upon areas of vast forest land in Sonapur and Laimuthi areas under Chirang reserve forest in the Kokrajhar district.

A group of journalists from Kokrajhar visited Chirang Reserve Forest in the Sonapur area on Saturday, where new encroachers have been destroying the forest to settle down in fresh areas. It is seen that vast reserve forest areas have been cleared and lands are being grabbed as officers and officials are engaged in election duty to carry out operations against the encroachers. It is also learned that some quarters have been involved in clearing reserve forests for their own gain. Some of the brokers are also reportedly active in destroying reserve forests, as per sources from the Forest Department.

Some of the encroachers told the media that at least 250 families were encroaching upon the forest lands in the Lumsung reserve forest area near Laopani, and they had occupied plots of land of 15 bighas each. They said people from Dhekiajuli, Karbi Anglong, Baksa, etc. were encroaching upon the reserve forest, and they came to the forest land themselves. They, however, said they will leave the forest land if they are given alternative lands to live on.

Many conservationists have expressed concern over the large-scale encroachments in reserve forests in Ultapani, Saralpara, and Lumsung areas of Chirang reserve forest in Kokrajhar and Chirang districts. They said the illegal encroachments must be dealt with by the department concerned. They reiterated that the Ultapani and Saralpara forests under Chirang Reserve Forest should either be declared a wildlife sanctuary or clubbed with Raimana National Park, as these forests situated in the eastern part of the River Swrmanga are attached to Raimana National Park in the west, and there are various species of wild animals, including endangered species. The Asiatic elephants are also found in the reserve forest, but the unabated destruction of forests and human settlements has been virtually inviting danger to the habitat of wild animals.

