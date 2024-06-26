Assam: Fully prepared to implement three new criminal laws, says DGP GP Singh

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam DGP Gyanendra Pratap Singh said that “Assam police is fully prepared to implement the three new criminal laws.”

The DGP said this while speaking as the chief guest at a workshop for the media organized by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), Guwahati, under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in collaboration with the Assam Police at the Assam Police headquarters here today. The workshop is aimed at equipping journalists with insights into the new criminal laws—Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam—that will be implemented on July 1, 2024.

The DGP said, “Around 200 officers of the Assam police have already received training on criminal forensic science. The officers are trained on the applicability of new laws and how they should perceive them while dealing with crimes and cases related to them. Over 500 officers will be trained over a period of a few months.”

The DGP added that these criminal laws are updated to meet the needs and requirements of changing times.

ADGP, CID, Munna Prasad Gupta, shared a presentation on new criminal laws and highlighted the changes in the three laws. He asserted that major changes have been made in criminal laws; now more focus is on the rights of the victim, especially for women and children. There is more use of technology in the judicial system, and community service has been introduced as a punishment for petty crimes, he added. He further said that the three laws will focus on justice rather than punishment and are aimed at providing speedy justice.

Gupta mentioned that these laws will make the justice process hassle-free, wherein digital evidence has come on par with physical evidence. He further said that now cloud storage of a video would be the primary evidence.

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s NE Zone DG K. Satish Nambudiripad said, “The philosophy and approach in the criminal justice system have changed, and now the criminal justice system will be more accessible to the people.”

He highlighted the vital role played by journalists in creating awareness among the public at large to understand and interpret events happening around them. He highlighted the rigorous consultative process undertaken by the government with all stakeholders, wherein, apart from the media workshop, the Ministry of Law and Justice also held a workshop in Guwahati for the stakeholders on May 18 and 19, 2024.

