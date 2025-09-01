Life is too short to reclaim entire encroached lands: Assam CM

‘Amid political rivalry, nobody should use abusive language’

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Describing the enormity of lands encroached upon in Assam, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said that his lifespan is too short to reclaim all the encroached lands in the state. He also criticized AICC leader Rahul Gandhi, RJD leader Tejaaswi Yadav and Mohammad Rizvi, who passed an immodest comment involving Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother.

Speaking to the media today after listening to the 125th episode of the Mann Ki Baat in Guwahati, the Chief Minister said, “Lakhs of bighas of land have gone under encroachment in Assam. Every day our efforts to reclaim encroached lands go on. I’m not sure if I can reclaim the whole of the encroached lands from the encroachers in my entire span of life.”

The Chief Minister said, “One Rizvi, accompanying Tejashwi Yadav and Rahul Gandhi, hurled abuses against the mother of the Prime Minister. We cannot even retell those words. The Congress proved its inferior mentality towards the feminine power, let alone the Prime Minister. We oppose this incident. Amid political rivalry, we want nobody to use such abusive language.”

“Joined fellow karyakartas in listening to Adarniya Shri @narendramodi Ji’s 125th #MannKiBaat address in Guwahati. The people of Assam turn up in huge numbers to listen to every episode of this special programme and learn new things from various parts of the country,” the Chief Minister wrote on his X handle later.

During his recent visit to Assam, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also criticized Leader of the Opposition in Parliament Rahul Gandhi for the use of abusive language involving the Prime Minister’s mother.

