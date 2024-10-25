Assam: Gauhati High Court has 51,362 Pending Cases till August 31, 2024

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Gauhati High Court has a total of 51,362 cases-39,808 civil cases and 11,554 criminal cases-pending as of August 31, 2024, in its principal seat in Guwahati and three outlaying benches in Kohima, Aizawl, and Itanagar.

According to statistics made available by the high court, with an opening balance of 48,405 pending cases in August this year, the principal seat had 1,243 new cases filed in August. The principal seat disposed of 1,188 cases during the month of August this year. The principal seat ended August 2024 with 48,460 pending cases-37,514 civil cases and 10,946 criminal cases.

As of August 31, 2024, while the Kohima bench had 782 pending cases-699 civil and 83 criminal cases-the Aizawl bench had 593 pending cases with 430 civil and 163 criminal cases as of August 31, and the Itanagar bench had 1,527 pending cases-1,165 civil and 362 criminal cases.

These statistics are excluding miscellaneous, interlocutory, and bail application cases.

